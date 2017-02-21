Blood drive today at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Blood drive today at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting its second annual KFC Yum! Center Blood Drive today.

Everyone who donates will get a long sleeve shirt and the chance to win a pair of tickets to the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis.

Blood donors must be 17 years old or older and have a photo ID.

The blood drive is from noon until 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
