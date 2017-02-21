Shively woman accused of DUI, hitting pedestrian and driving away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have arrested a woman after authorities say she committed DUI and hit a pedestrian and then drove away.

Shannon Reed-Gonzalez, 45, was arrested Monday night.

A police report says that officers responded Monday to the 4000 block of Dixie Highway, near Crums Lane and South 7th Street on a call about a hit and run.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a female victim "face down on the pavement screaming in pain and the drivers side mirror on the ground."

Authorities say the victim said she did not know what happened, and that she had been crossing the highway. According to police records, the victim was homeless.

Investigators say a caller told dispatch that they had followed the vehicle that had left the scene and recorded the license plate number. A dispatcher was able to locate an address in the 1600 block of Stallings Avenue.

Officials say officers went to the address and found a vehicle matching the description. Police say the driver side mirror was missing and the license plate number was a match.

Police say officers located Reed-Gonzalez and she admitted that she had been driving the vehicle.

The police report states that "officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol" on Reed-Gonzalez's breath.

Investigators say she "admitted to drinking two beers and taking one 10 mg Hydrocodone." According to police, Reed-Gonzalez tried to get rid of a Hydrocodone pill while officers were not looking.

Police say an officer heard the pill hit a step and then Reed-Gonzalez allegedly tried to sit on it and cover it up. The officer then had her stand up and was able to locate the pill.

Authorities say Reed-Gonzalez did not have proof of insurance and also would not allow her breath and blood to be tested. Officials say an officer obtained a search warrant so that Reed-Gonzalez's blood could be tested.

She faces several charges including assault, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain required insurance.

Reed-Gonzalez is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and was scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

