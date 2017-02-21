Police arrest Louisville cab driver after argument with colleague allegedly turns violent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a cab driver has been arrested after he may have pulled a gun on a colleague.

According to an arrest report, police were called to the Orange Cab Company at 1811 W. Main Street just after 12 p.m. on Monday after someone reported that two cab drivers were fighting.

When officers arrived, the victim -- a cab driver -- said he got into an argument with 54-year-old Desta H. Gidey, another cab driver. The victim said Gidey pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire.

The manager told police that he could not confirm Gidey pulled the trigger -- but he was armed inside the office, and he did appear to be reaching for his weapon.

After the incident, the manager pushed Gidey out of the office while the victim barricaded himself inside the office. Police say the victim was convinced Gidey was trying to kill him.

Officers found Gidey sitting in a cab -- allegedly with a loaded gun in the trunk.

"There was not a round in the chamber, which is consistent with the victim's story of why the gun did not discharge," the arrest report states.

Gidey has a Conceal and Carry Deadly Weapons license.

He was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

