Indiana lawmakers consider school prayer measure - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmakers consider school prayer measure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana public school students could pray aloud in a public forum under a measure lawmakers are considering.

Democratic state Rep. John Bartlett says his measure would give students an opportunity to pray in school, but not mandate that they do so. He envisions a designated moment for students to pray aloud according to their individual faith and believes prayer would benefit the student body.

Bill opponents question the need for such a proposal, saying students' freedom of religion is already acknowledged in schools.

The measure also suggests high schools establish a course studying religions of the world, affirm students' right to wear religious clothing or jewelry and ensure religious groups have equal access to school facilities.

A House panel heard testimony Monday before holding the bill for a vote the following day.

