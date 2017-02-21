Paoli Peaks suspends operations as unseasonably warm winter cont - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paoli Peaks suspends operations as unseasonably warm winter continues

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paoli Peaks has suspended operations as the unseasonably warm winter continues. 

Greg Gavrilets, the general manager for Paoli Peaks confirmed the shutdown in an email Tuesday morning. 

"If winter returns before the end of March we will do our best to reopen but at this point it is not looking promising," Gavrilets said.

This isn't the first time Paoli Peaks has had to deal with warmer-than-normal temperatures in the winter. The park had to delay opening in 2015 with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. 

The park has been in operation for 38 years. It features 16 slopes and a 700-foot tubing park.

