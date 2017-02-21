Protesters greet McConnell during speaking appearance in Lawrenc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Protesters greet McConnell during speaking appearance in Lawrenceburg

Posted: Updated:

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell received a less than warm welcome at an appearance at the Lawrenceburg American Legion Tuesday morning.

As Kentucky's senior senator arrived, he was greeted by a large protest organized by the state Democratic Party.

Anderson County has become GOP territory, voting for both Trump and McConnell in large numbers, but protesters were out in force outside the American Legion as McConnell spoke. 

We spoke with George Lundy, who traveled from Louisville to join the protest "because I can't ever get ahold of Mitch McConnell, he won't take my calls, he ignores the emails. He just listens to special interests and people with big checkbooks. We've got to get his attention somehow, so that's why I'm here."

Lundy says he believes the protests are getting McConnell's attention. A similar protest is planned for Wednesday, when McConnell is scheduled to speak at an event in Louisville. 

