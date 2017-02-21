Job Fair underway at South Jefferson Christian Church - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Job Fair underway at South Jefferson Christian Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several employers are taking part in a job fair today (Feb. 21) at South Jefferson Christian Church. 

Employers looking for workers include UPS, Malone, Staffing, Integrity Staffing, Meijer Inc., Prologistics, and others. They are looking for people for first, second and third shift positions with companies like Amazon, Koch Filters, EA Games, Yen Fang and more. 

They are in need of pickers and packers, forklift operators, cherry pickers, cashiers, deli workers, light and medium industrial work. Pay ranges from $10 to $15 an hour. 

South Jefferson Christian Church is located at 6500 W. Orell Road. 

