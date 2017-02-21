Today is deadline for Hoosiers to register for 'Do Not Call' lis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Today is deadline for Hoosiers to register for 'Do Not Call' list

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana residents are facing a fast-approaching deadline to add themselves to an updated list that will help them avoid unwanted calls from telemarketers.

The deadline to add a phone number to the state's "Do Not Call" list is Tuesday, Feb. 21. The updated list will take effect on April 1.

The list is updated quarterly. It works for phone numbers that are landlines, wireless numbers and prepaid wireless numbers. The list was started about 15 years ago.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says "if you don't sign up, it's a green light to the people who do follow the rules to simply call you and inundate you with a number of calls."

Registration is available on the attorney general's website.

Numbers registered after Tuesday will be added to the list effective July 1. 

You can register your number at this website. You'll need to provide your name and current address along with up to 10 different phone numbers you'd like added to the list.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.