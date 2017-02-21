Woman charged with Fort Campbell veteran's murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman charged with Fort Campbell veteran's murder

Jade Breeden (Montgomery County Sheriff's Department) Jade Breeden (Montgomery County Sheriff's Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Clarksville woman has been charged in the slaying of an Army veteran whose body was found in a wooded area of Middle Tennessee in 2015.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that 39-year-old Jade Amanda Rose Breeden was charged with murder in 30-year-old Melissa Sue Napier's death.

A hunter discovered Napier's body in Palmyra in December 2015. Her brother reported her missing Dec. 8.

Napier served four-and-a-half years in the Army, rose to the rank of sergeant and completed two tours in Iraq working as a chemical operations specialist. She had been based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. She was living in nearby Clarksville when she disappeared.

