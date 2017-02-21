Dr. Susan M. Donovan named fourth president of Bellarmine Univer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dr. Susan M. Donovan named fourth president of Bellarmine University

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Susan M. Donovan has been named as the fourth president of Bellarmine University.

This is according to a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Donovan is scheduled to begin working as the university president on July 1.

She is coming to the school after spending 32 years working at Loyola University Maryland.

Dr. Doris Tegart is currently serving as the school's interim president.

The institution's third president, Dr. Joseph McGowan, died last year.

