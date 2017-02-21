Owner of Burger King planning to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Owner of Burger King planning to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major merger could be coming to the fast food world.

The owner of Burger King says it has agreed to buy fast food chicken giant Popeyes for $1.8 billion.

Restaurant Brands International says it plans to expand Popeyes in the U.S. and around the world. Popeyes currently has more than 2,600 locations.

The deal is expected to close in April.

