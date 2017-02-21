Hardin County man gets 15 years in prison on manslaughter charge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County man gets 15 years in prison on manslaughter charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man charged with murder has taken a plea deal.

The Prosecutor's Office says Tracy Bevars pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to a 15-year prison sentence.

Police say in December of 2015, Bevars fatally stabbed 68-year-old Richard Lundy inside his White Mills mobile home. After that, police say Bevars stole the victim's car and drove about 70 miles to LMPD Headquarters where he confessed to the crime.

If the plea deal is approved by a judge, Bevars would only have to serve 85 percent of the 15-year sentence.

His sentencing is scheduled for April.

