Indiana Senate votes down bill to appoint schools chief - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Senate votes down bill to appoint schools chief

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Senate unexpectedly voted down a bill to make the state's elected schools superintendent a position appointed by the governor.

Kokomo Republican state Sen. James Buck's bill failed Monday on a 23-26 vote. The House was scheduled to take up a similar measure later, but Speaker Brian Bosma said the Senate bill's defeat "raises issues."

Democrats and some Republicans cautioned it will take choice away from voters and concentrate power in the governor's office.

Supporters, including Republican state Sen. Brandt Hershman, said opposition amounted to "embracing the status quo as the only reasonable way of doing things."

Gov. Eric Holcomb says making the superintendent an appointed position is a priority. The measure would take effect in four years and would not shorten the term of current Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.