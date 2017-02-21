UPS testing package delivery via drone - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS testing package delivery via drone

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is test-driving a new way to deliver packages: launching drones right from its vehicles.

The driver releases a drone right from the top of a package car. It delivers the package to a home and returns to the vehicle, while the driver makes more drop-offs in the meantime.

UPS tested the drone Monday in Florida. It could cut down on costly miles driven, especially in rural areas.

UPS says it has no plans to get rid of drivers -- the company just wants to make things more efficient.

There's no word on when it might roll out the drone delivery.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.