Axis on Lexington apartments across from Headliners are ready to rent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The project is not entirely finished, but the new apartments on Lexington Road across from Headliners Music Hall are ready to rent.

Axis on Lexington apartments have been under construction for a year and a half. 

“We offer studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments, and they range between $900 and $1,800,” property manager Kathy McIntyre said.

Axis on Lexington has three buildings with 300 apartments. Thirteen people have moved in since it opened just days ago.

“The counters are beautiful, the kitchens are beautiful, and it’s spacious,” said Kaitlyn Cranham, who lives at the complex.

Cranham says she’s most excited for the courtyards in the summer.

“Every building will have a courtyard with a fire pit and a grill,” McIntyre said. “The complex has a golf simulator, an arcade area and a media center.”

The gym and dog spa are finished, while the dog park and salt water pool are not.

Irish Hill will have 300 new apartments when the project is completed. They're just a small fraction of the 7,000 either planned or under construction in the city over the last two years.

Construction at Axis on Lexington is scheduled to be done by July.

