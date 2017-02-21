Biery Cheese Company recalls Longhorn Colby Cheese because of listeria concerns

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Biery Cheese Company is voluntarily recalling specialty Longhorn Colby cheese due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term systems such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The affected products include:



Brand Description Product Size UPC Code Sell By Date Delallo Premium Sliced Colby Cheese 8 oz 0 72368 12452 0 May/6/2017 Delallo Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese 8 oz 0 72368 12462 9 May/6/2017 Dietz & Watson Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne 8 oz 0 31506 79412 4 May/6/2017 Dietz & Watson Pepper Jack Cheese 8 oz. 0 31506 79450 6 May/6/2017 Private Selections Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice 8 oz. 0 11110 60861 1 05/06/17

The products were distributed between November 11, 2016 and January 4, 2017. These products were packaged at Biery Cheese Company in Louisville, OH and distributed to distribution centers located in the States of: Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed above from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Biery Cheese Co at 1-800-243-3731 Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm EST.

Biery Cheese is committed to food safety and providing our customers with the highest quality products. We are monitoring this issue to ensure the situation is resolved in a timely manner, and are working in full cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate this issue.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.