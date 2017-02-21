Biery Cheese Company recalls Longhorn Colby Cheese because of li - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Biery Cheese Company recalls Longhorn Colby Cheese because of listeria concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Biery Cheese Company is voluntarily recalling specialty Longhorn Colby cheese due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.  

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term systems such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported so far. 

The affected products include:
 

Brand

Description

Product Size

UPC Code

Sell By Date

Delallo

Premium Sliced Colby Cheese

8 oz

0 72368 12452 0

May/6/2017

Delallo

Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese

8 oz

0 72368 12462 9

May/6/2017

Dietz & Watson

Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne

8 oz

0 31506 79412 4

May/6/2017

Dietz & Watson

Pepper Jack Cheese

8 oz.

0 31506 79450 6

May/6/2017

Private Selections

Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice

8 oz.

0 11110 60861 1

05/06/17

The products were distributed between November 11, 2016 and January 4, 2017.  These products were packaged at Biery Cheese Company in Louisville, OH and distributed to distribution centers located in the States of: Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed above from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Biery Cheese Co at 1-800-243-3731 Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm EST.

Biery Cheese is committed to food safety and providing our customers with the highest quality products. We are monitoring this issue to ensure the situation is resolved in a timely manner, and are working in full cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate this issue.

