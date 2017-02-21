POLICE: Louisville man accused of voyeurism after iPhone found in private restroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of voyeurism after he allegedly used an iPhone to record a teen in a restroom.

The restroom was a private restroom. It was not a public restroom, such as one that would be found in a store or restaurant.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident in question took place sometime between June 1, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2015 in Bullitt County. The specific address is not provided in the criminal complaint. Shepherdsville Police say a 19-year-old woman was using a private restroom when she heard a phone ringing in a bathroom closet. The door to the closet was slightly ajar, and when she looked inside, she allegedly found a cell phone on the floor.

"The phone was propped up against a box, and positioned in a way to video the toilet and shower area," the criminal complaint states.

The woman told police that the camera on the phone was activated when she found it.

When she walked out of the restroom, police say 33-year-old Matthew Hammons said the phone was his.

Police say that when confronted by a detective about the phone, he told the detective that he accidentally left the phone in the closet after he video recorded himself committing a sex act in the bathroom.

Hammons was charged with voyeurism in connection with that alleged incident.

He is also charged in connection with an incident that occurred sometime between Nov. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2016, in Bullitt County. Again, the specific address is not provided in the complaint. Shepherdsville Police say he photographed a 14-year-old girl partially naked, without her consent, while he thought she was sleeping.

He is charged with the use of a minor in a sexual performance in connection with that case.

Hammons is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

