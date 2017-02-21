Kentucky Public Service Commission says energy bill spikes are a 'seasonal phenomenon'

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

One man died as a result of the crash...

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of viewers have recently reached out to WDRB, wondering why their electric bills have increased dramatically.

Many people are saying their bills have doubled, and the complaints are coming from customers using a variety of utility providers across Kentuckiana.

WDRB sat down with Kentucky's Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday, the agency that holds utility providers accountable in the Commonwealth.

“We do regulate the majority of electric service in Kentucky," said Andrew Melnykovych, Communications Director for the PSC.

He said this is a seasonal issue every year.

"When the weather gets cold, you're using more electricity,' Melnykovych said. "You're using more natural gas. Your bill is going to go up."

Even though we've had a milder winter overall, utility providers throughout the region say cold snaps in December caused the bill spikes.

LG&E, Duke Energy and Meade County RECC all cited usage increases for December bill spikes.

The PSC says it receives calls from customers every winter concerned about the cost of their bills. This winter, the PSC has received quite an increase in calls about three providers in particular: Meade County RECC, Kenergy and Jackson Purchase Energy.

The PSC also says it approved several measures that impacted these bills, meaning nothing is out of the ordinary or suspicious.

For example, the cold combined with rate increases, smaller bill credits, plus billing and meter changes increased Kenergy bills by about 50 percent. All of these came into play around the same time as the cold snaps, so it was a “perfect storm” of sorts leading to high bills.

For Meade County RECC, it was the cold combined with smaller bill credits for customers, impacting those bills by about 48 percent.

Melnykovych said there is "nothing at this point that the commission feels is in any way out of the ordinary operating procedures of those utilities.”

He stressed numerous times that there is no indication of suspicious activity and that the commission would investigate if there was anything concerning.

If you have a problem with your bill, the PSC recommends contacting your utility provider first. If you are still unsatisfied, you can contact the PSC at 1-800-772-4636.

