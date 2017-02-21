WATCH LIVE AT 10 AM: Police to release new details after 2 Indiana teens murdered while hiking

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

In a profanity-laced statement posted on Facebook, Roneisha Reed defends her actions.

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Construction workers walk off job at downtown Omni Hotel over wages

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

One man died as a result of the crash...

Eminence woman charged with murder after fatal crash in Henry County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say new details on the search for the man suspected of killing two Indiana teens will be released today.

Authorities are set to release information at a 10 a.m. news conference about the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. Their bodies were found last week in a creek off a hiking trail in Delphi.

Police expanded the search for the man pictured with this story. He's considered the main suspect in the teens' murders.

Investigators believe he may have changed his appearance.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.