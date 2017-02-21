WATCH LIVE AT 10 AM: Police to release new details after 2 India - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT 10 AM: Police to release new details after 2 Indiana teens murdered while hiking

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say new details on the search for the man suspected of killing two Indiana teens will be released today. 

Authorities are set to release information at a 10 a.m. news conference about the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. Their bodies were found last week in a creek off a hiking trail in Delphi.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

Police expanded the search for the man pictured with this story. He's considered the main suspect in the teens' murders.

Investigators believe he may have changed his appearance.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.