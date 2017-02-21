Jury seated in trial of three men accused of gunning down 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial of three men accused of gunning down a toddler in west Louisville got underway Tuesday.

Most of the day was spent on jury selection. On Wednesday morning, officials began weeding through 60 potential jurors. They found 12 people who will ultimately decide the fate of the three men accused of the crime.

Duwan Mason, William Mclemore and Demarkus Tramber are all charged in the Aug. 2014 death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller. Miller was in her mother's arms on a porch of a west Louisville home when she was shot and killed.

Her mother was also injured, but survived.

Mason, Mclemore, and Tramber all face several charges, including attempted murder.

Michael Dunn, Jr. and Trey Anderson pleaded guilty to lesser charges and will testify against the other three during the trial.

Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday.

