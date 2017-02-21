Metro Corrections dealing with surveillance cameras turning on a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections dealing with surveillance cameras turning on and off without notice

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Metro Corrections is dealing with surveillance cameras that turn on and off, without warning, on a regular basis.

Following a meeting of the jail policy committee, Metro Corrections director Mark Bolton explained the issues.

“We have been involved in about a five-year upgrade of all of our cameras from old analog cameras to digital systems,” Bolton said.

Bolton said it’s not the system that’s the problem. Instead, he blames technology in general.

“Cameras go out all the time," he said. "It's a daily occurrence."

However, the corrections union president says it’s a big problem.

“It might be five cameras on Tuesday not working, or six intercoms on Wednesday not working, and Thursday, everything in there could go down,” said Tracy Dotson, president of the Louisville Department of Metro Corrections FOP Lodge #77.

If there is an issue with a camera, Bolton says it gets corrected immediately.

“We get a daily report of our camera system,” he said. “Any camera that is having an outage or if there were sporadic cameras coming on and off, we look at those reports every day, and we get them corrected.”

Dotson wants whatever the issue is to be corrected and quickly.

“I’m sure it's many tens of thousands of dollars,” Dotson says. “When you're dealing with what we do which is safeguarding human lives, that doesn't matter to me. I don't care about the cost."

A Metro Corrections spokesperson didn’t respond to an email inquiring about how many cameras are working inside Metro Corrections or how much the upgrade cost. 

