Metro Corrections dealing with surveillance cameras turning on and off without notice

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

One man died as a result of the crash...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Metro Corrections is dealing with surveillance cameras that turn on and off, without warning, on a regular basis.

Following a meeting of the jail policy committee, Metro Corrections director Mark Bolton explained the issues.

“We have been involved in about a five-year upgrade of all of our cameras from old analog cameras to digital systems,” Bolton said.

Bolton said it’s not the system that’s the problem. Instead, he blames technology in general.

“Cameras go out all the time," he said. "It's a daily occurrence."

However, the corrections union president says it’s a big problem.

“It might be five cameras on Tuesday not working, or six intercoms on Wednesday not working, and Thursday, everything in there could go down,” said Tracy Dotson, president of the Louisville Department of Metro Corrections FOP Lodge #77.

If there is an issue with a camera, Bolton says it gets corrected immediately.

“We get a daily report of our camera system,” he said. “Any camera that is having an outage or if there were sporadic cameras coming on and off, we look at those reports every day, and we get them corrected.”

Dotson wants whatever the issue is to be corrected and quickly.

“I’m sure it's many tens of thousands of dollars,” Dotson says. “When you're dealing with what we do which is safeguarding human lives, that doesn't matter to me. I don't care about the cost."

A Metro Corrections spokesperson didn’t respond to an email inquiring about how many cameras are working inside Metro Corrections or how much the upgrade cost.

