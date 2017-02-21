Goshen principal inspires students as he chases rare marathon feat

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend a local principal aims to write his name in the record books as he trains for a challenge few men have conquered.

Reed Gabhart brings his passion to his profession. The head of campus at the St. Francis School in Goshen, Kentucky, can change his clothes in a flash, transforming himself from mild-mannered educator to track star faster than Clark Kent dons his Superman cape.

"I think it's good for kids to have role models who do positive things," Gabhart said.

"He's pretty cool," said Parker Smith, an 8th grader at the school. "...We see him running a lot."

"Yeah, like, he wears those little shorts," laughed Emma King, an 8th grader.

This week, Gabhart will try to race into the record books.

"It's called the World Marathon Majors," said Gabhart. "The idea, you've got the four majors in golf and tennis, so marathon running said we're going to have majors."

Completing all of the Abbott World Marathon Majors is a feat few have achieved: 1,300 people in the world, including 150 American men, with just three of those hailing from Kentucky or Indiana.

"What's cool is the average Joe like me can be running the same race, same day, same course, with the elites of the world," Gabhart said. "They're just way up ahead of you."

Gabhart started running Marathons at age 40. He completed the big majors in Boston, Chicago, New York, Berlin and London and thought he was finished -- but organizers added a sixth race.

"And I said, 'No, it doesn't matter. I'm out,'" he said. "And it's actually my daughter who convinced me. She said, 'You've got to do this, you've got to finish.' And I said, 'Only if you'll do it with me.' And little did I know, she agreed to do that."



Dad and daughter are headed to Tokyo for Gabhart's sixth and final major marathon race. It means running 26.2 miles at age 55. and he says he feels every step.

"That's so cool," said 8th grader Parker Smith. "I think it should be a bigger deal."

Gabhart brings his passion to his profession.

"Having something in mind that you are willing to work hard for, in addition to your normal work, you have to put in extra hours," he said.

It's a lesson in goals and grit.

"When you can't run, walk," Gabhart said. "And when you can't walk, crawl -- but don't stop."

Gabhart leaves Thursday. The race is Sunday. He's hoping to finish in four hours.

