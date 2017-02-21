Crews respond to big fire at automotive business on Preston High - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews respond to big fire at automotive business on Preston Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon at an automotive business on Preston Highway.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Carter Auto Sales in the 6300 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road. Officials say it appears the fire started inside the building.

"I just got off the phone and I heard a boom … really loud," said Dawn Quiggins, who was sitting at her desk and suddenly saw smoke coming from the vent.  

Quiggins said gas could be smelled around the time of the boom.

Preston Highway was closed in both directions between Forest Drive and Fern Valley Road for several hours due to fire hose pulled across the street - the nearest hydrant about 1,000 feet away.

Amcoo Transmissions next door has external damage from the flames, but the 30 cars in the Carter Auto lot were not damaged. 

Four departments responded to the fire, and smoke could be seen more than a mile away.

Carter Auto Sales opened for business in October and plans to rebuild as soon as possible.

"Hopefully, we can just carry on and put this behind us and do what we do to continue on," Quiggins said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

