Neighbors frustrated after New Albany playground tagged with F-word graffiti for more than a month

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -

A local playground was emblazoned with profanity and left untouched by city crews for more than 30 days.

The F-word was spray-painted on a slide for more than a month. But as soon as WDRB questioned it, the graffiti was covered up within minutes.

"I think it's triflin'," one neighbor said. "It's nasty."

"It's not for kids to see," another added.

The graffiti was left untouched for more than a month at Parkview Terrace in New Albany. The New Albany Housing Authority is located just down the street from the park. 

"It's upsetting," said Terri Weedman, whose grandson likes to play there. "He was actually wanting to go to the park, but now we're not gonna go to the park.

"He can spell. He's a first grader. He's a very intelligent little boy. He's gonna know exactly what that says."

Neighbors say it's frustrating.

"I guarantee it's kids doing it," Mariah Jenkins said. "These kids out here need some training.

"There are some good kids out here that I see that are helping one another, playing with one another the right way. They don't deserve to see that. They don't."

Jenkins lives here with her young son. 

"It's hard for you to let them know, 'That's a bad word. You don't say that,'" she said. "And of course it's complicated for the kid to understand that."

Officials said they never noticed the graffiti until we told them on Tuesday. 

"There may be things that are hidden, out of sight, that we don't catch," said Bob Lane, Executive Director of New Albany Housing Authority.

While waiting for an interview, a maintenance crew was sent to clean it up. 

"We try to get at it just as soon as we know about it," Lane said.

The Housing Authority encourages residents to report vandalism to its main office.

