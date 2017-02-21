Neighbors frustrated after New Albany playground tagged with F-word graffiti for more than a month

The second person on the bike is hospitalized with very serious injuries.

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday.

Parents of Seneca High senior killed in crash presented with her diploma at graduation

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

One man died as a result of the crash...

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

A chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a police officer shot a man in Sellersburg.

Suspect shot by Clark County officer before leading police on chase into downtown Louisville

A local playground was emblazoned with profanity and left untouched by city crews for more than 30 days.

The F-word was spray-painted on a slide for more than a month. But as soon as WDRB questioned it, the graffiti was covered up within minutes.

"I think it's triflin'," one neighbor said. "It's nasty."

"It's not for kids to see," another added.

The graffiti was left untouched for more than a month at Parkview Terrace in New Albany. The New Albany Housing Authority is located just down the street from the park.

"It's upsetting," said Terri Weedman, whose grandson likes to play there. "He was actually wanting to go to the park, but now we're not gonna go to the park.

"He can spell. He's a first grader. He's a very intelligent little boy. He's gonna know exactly what that says."

Neighbors say it's frustrating.

"I guarantee it's kids doing it," Mariah Jenkins said. "These kids out here need some training.

"There are some good kids out here that I see that are helping one another, playing with one another the right way. They don't deserve to see that. They don't."

Jenkins lives here with her young son.

"It's hard for you to let them know, 'That's a bad word. You don't say that,'" she said. "And of course it's complicated for the kid to understand that."

Officials said they never noticed the graffiti until we told them on Tuesday.

"There may be things that are hidden, out of sight, that we don't catch," said Bob Lane, Executive Director of New Albany Housing Authority.

While waiting for an interview, a maintenance crew was sent to clean it up.

"We try to get at it just as soon as we know about it," Lane said.

The Housing Authority encourages residents to report vandalism to its main office.

