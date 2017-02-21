No injuries reported after stolen car crashes into Louisville da - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No injuries reported after stolen car crashes into Louisville daycare center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a Louisville daycare center near Churchill Downs late Tuesday while children and employees were inside the building. 

It happened just before 10 p.m. at Little Achiever's Academy on Winkler Avenue near Third Street, which was still open. That's when police say an employee was getting into their car to leave for the evening, when someone jumped in and tried to drive away. The employee fought with the suspect, who ended up driving the car into the side of the building before running away. 

There were children and staff inside the building at the time, but fortunately no one was hurt. 

Police are still looking for the suspect, but don't have a description; neighbors say they think he lives nearby. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

