Celebrate Mardi Gras with the first-ever 'Taste of the Highlands' Feb. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highland Commerce Guild presents the first ever "A Taste of the Highlands" celebration on Tuesday, February 28th from 5:30PM - 8:00PM at Highlands Community Campus.

The Mardi Gras themed event will highlight Highlands restaurants, and raise money for Highlands Community Ministries, a local non-profit that helps Highlands area residents in need of food, emergency financial help, and quality-of-life programs.

Attendees will get to sample Highlands restaurants including Asiatique, Bristol Bar & Grille, Eat-a-Pita, Highland Morning, Jack Fry's, Kashmir Indian, Kizito Cookies, Morris Deli, O'Shea's Irish Pub, Somewhere Louisville, Uptown Cafe, Wild Ginger, and Wiltshire Pantry.

Two Highlands breweries, Cumberland Brews and Great Flood Brewery, will provide tastings as well as Maker's Mark, Ale-8-One, Heine Brothers' Coffee, and Louisville Pure Tap.

Tickets are $50.00 per person. You must be 21 years of age or older.

Click here for "A Taste of the Highlands" ticket information or purchase tickets at the Safety and Security Store located at 622 Baxter Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.