Powerball jackpot hits $403 million for tonight's drawing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Powerball jackpot hits $403 million for tonight's drawing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $403 million for Wednesday night's drawing. 

If you opt for the cash value, that's a lump sum of almost $244 million.  The growing jackpot for the multi-state lottery has players in Kentucky and Indiana dreaming of hitting it rich. 

The record Powerball $1.586 billion jackpot was in January 2016.  The winnings were split between tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee. 

The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. (eastern). 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.