UPDATE: all lanes of I-65N back open following two separate crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-65 northbound near Hwy. 245 at the Bardstown-Clermont exit in Bullitt County are back open.

Some lanes had been closed after two separate crashes early Wednesday. 

It happened around 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up for about five miles. 

