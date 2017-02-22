Gov. Matt Bevin pays overdue tax bill on Louisville home

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, paid the property taxes on their $700,000 Louisville home less than two weeks following a WDRB report that the $9,157.05 bill was more than a month overdue.

The mail-in payment was processed Tuesday, meaning it was likely post-marked in the last week, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Financial Officer Terri Geraghty said.

With late penalties added, the Bevins ended up paying $11,080.03, Geraghty confirmed.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Bevin’s spokespeople did not acknowledge inquiries about the governor’s property taxes earlier this month.

Property taxes in Jefferson County primarily go to Jefferson County Public Schools.

The Sheriff’s office, which collects the bills, turns the money over to JCPS daily during the annual November 1 – April 15 collection period.

The bills are due by Dec. 31, and property owners face escalating financial penalties for overdue bills beginning Jan. 1.

Eventually, private investors can claim a stake in the property by paying delinquent tax bills on behalf of the property owner.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.