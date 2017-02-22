Gov. Matt Bevin pays overdue tax bill on Louisville home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Matt Bevin pays overdue tax bill on Louisville home

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Matt Bevin at a Feb. 14, 2017 press conference Gov. Matt Bevin at a Feb. 14, 2017 press conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, paid the property taxes on their $700,000 Louisville home less than two weeks following a WDRB report that the $9,157.05 bill was more than a month overdue.

The mail-in payment was processed Tuesday, meaning it was likely post-marked in the last week, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Financial Officer Terri Geraghty said.

With late penalties added, the Bevins ended up paying $11,080.03, Geraghty confirmed.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Bevin’s spokespeople did not acknowledge inquiries about the governor’s property taxes earlier this month.

Property taxes in Jefferson County primarily go to Jefferson County Public Schools.

The Sheriff’s office, which collects the bills, turns the money over to JCPS daily during the annual November 1 – April 15 collection period.

The bills are due by Dec. 31, and property owners face escalating financial penalties for overdue bills beginning Jan. 1.

Eventually, private investors can claim a stake in the property by paying delinquent tax bills on behalf of the property owner. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.