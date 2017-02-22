Suspects arrested in downtown Louisville claimed cocaine was soa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspects arrested in downtown Louisville claimed cocaine was soap, but lab results show otherwise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men arrested for suspected cocaine last year told police it was soap, but an attorney for one of the men says lab results now confirm that it was in fact cocaine.

Jose Guzman Jr. and J. Cid Alvaro were arrested in August in a Downtown Louisville hotel parking lot on East Jefferson Street. The Bullitt County Drug Task Force says they had three kilos of suspected cocaine and $5,000 in cash in a duffel bag.

Court documents show an informant alerted the Drug Task Force about the men and the drugs. 

Their trial is scheduled to start in April.

