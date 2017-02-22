Mother and father of Ne'Riah Miller testify against 3 men charge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother and father of Ne'Riah Miller testify against 3 men charged with murder

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an emotional day in court Wednesday as Cierra Twyman described the day her daughter Ne'Riah Miller was killed. 

Twyman was also shot back in August of 2014. Duwan Mason, William McLemore, and Demarkus Tramber are facing several charges including murder for the shooting.

Ne'Riah Miller was shot and killed in Twyman's arms on the porch of her home. With tears streaming down her face Wednesday, Twyman says she felt "paralyzed," after the shooting, unable to help her wounded baby girl.

"It didn't look like she was breathing," Twyman said on the stand. "At the time ... she knew she was gone. I didn't."

Two other men, Michael Dunn Junior and Trey Anderson, took plea deals for lesser charges and will testify against the other defendants. During opening statements Wednesday morning, all three defense attorneys raised questions about the credibility of those men, saying their testimony can't be trusted. 

Ne'Riah's father and uncle also testified Wednesday along with a neighbor, responding officer, EMT and the medical examiner.

Earnest Miller, Ne'Riah's father, says the shooter came running up to the steps of the porch at their 37th Street home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

"I was just making eye contact, and after that, he just shook his head and turned to the left and pulled out the gun and started shooting," he said.

The trial is expected to last several days. 

Related Stories: 

Trial dates set for suspects in Ne'riah Miller murder case

Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Ne'Riah Miller's death

Parents of Ne'Riah Miller plan activism events after daughter's death

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.