Mother and father of Ne'Riah Miller testify against 3 men charged with murder

A Clark County Sheriff's Deputy officer and a suspect were both injured Thursday night in a shooting before a police chase stretched from Indiana to downtown Louisville and back.

A Clark County Sheriff's Deputy officer and a suspect were both injured Thursday night in a shooting before a police chase stretched from Indiana to downtown Louisville and back.

Man shot by Clark County deputy Thursday night had run from officers before

Man shot by Clark County deputy Thursday night had run from officers before

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

A fourth LMPD officer is being investigated amid sexual abuse allegations related to the department's Youth Explorer program.

A fourth LMPD officer is being investigated amid sexual abuse allegations related to the department's Youth Explorer program.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an emotional day in court Wednesday as Cierra Twyman described the day her daughter Ne'Riah Miller was killed.

Twyman was also shot back in August of 2014. Duwan Mason, William McLemore, and Demarkus Tramber are facing several charges including murder for the shooting.

Ne'Riah Miller was shot and killed in Twyman's arms on the porch of her home. With tears streaming down her face Wednesday, Twyman says she felt "paralyzed," after the shooting, unable to help her wounded baby girl.

"It didn't look like she was breathing," Twyman said on the stand. "At the time ... she knew she was gone. I didn't."

Two other men, Michael Dunn Junior and Trey Anderson, took plea deals for lesser charges and will testify against the other defendants. During opening statements Wednesday morning, all three defense attorneys raised questions about the credibility of those men, saying their testimony can't be trusted.

Ne'Riah's father and uncle also testified Wednesday along with a neighbor, responding officer, EMT and the medical examiner.

Earnest Miller, Ne'Riah's father, says the shooter came running up to the steps of the porch at their 37th Street home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

"I was just making eye contact, and after that, he just shook his head and turned to the left and pulled out the gun and started shooting," he said.

The trial is expected to last several days.

Related Stories:

Trial dates set for suspects in Ne'riah Miller murder case

Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Ne'Riah Miller's death

Parents of Ne'Riah Miller plan activism events after daughter's death

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved