Mother and father of Ne'Riah Miller testify against 3 men charged with murder

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.

According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

One man died as a result of the crash...

One man died as a result of the crash...

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an emotional day in court Wednesday as Cierra Twyman described the day her daughter Ne'Riah Miller was killed.

Twyman was also shot back in August of 2014. Duwan Mason, William McLemore, and Demarkus Tramber are facing several charges including murder for the shooting.

Ne'Riah Miller was shot and killed in Twyman's arms on the porch of her home. With tears streaming down her face Wednesday, Twyman says she felt "paralyzed," after the shooting, unable to help her wounded baby girl.

"It didn't look like she was breathing," Twyman said on the stand. "At the time ... she knew she was gone. I didn't."

Two other men, Michael Dunn Junior and Trey Anderson, took plea deals for lesser charges and will testify against the other defendants. During opening statements Wednesday morning, all three defense attorneys raised questions about the credibility of those men, saying their testimony can't be trusted.

Ne'Riah's father and uncle also testified Wednesday along with a neighbor, responding officer, EMT and the medical examiner.

Earnest Miller, Ne'Riah's father, says the shooter came running up to the steps of the porch at their 37th Street home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

"I was just making eye contact, and after that, he just shook his head and turned to the left and pulled out the gun and started shooting," he said.

The trial is expected to last several days.

Related Stories:

Trial dates set for suspects in Ne'riah Miller murder case

Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Ne'Riah Miller's death

Parents of Ne'Riah Miller plan activism events after daughter's death

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved