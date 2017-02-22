Gov. Bevin backs bill to authorize charter schools in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin backs bill to authorize charter schools in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to authorize charter schools in Kentucky has the full support of Gov. Matt Bevin. 

House Bill 520 was officially introduced Tuesday. 

Charter schools are public schools with contracts allowing them to operate outside of normal rules and regulations. Students, however, must take the same academic tests as other public school students. 

Bevin says charter schools provide a focused and individualized approach to learning. He says they will be available where they're most needed. 

"There is a lot of misinformation about where or how these schools may end up coming to life," Bevin said in a video broadcast live on Facebook on Tuesday. "They are going to come to life in our urban communities -- that's where the need is, that's where the failing schools are."

Right now charter schools are legal in 43 other states, including Indiana.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.