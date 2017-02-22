US Sen. Rand Paul wants Affordable Care Act replaced on same day it is repealed

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has one solution for how to handle the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to "Obamacare."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has one solution for how to handle the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to "Obamacare."

He says it should be repealed and replaced in the same day.

"What we got in Kentucky was mostly expansion of Medicaid, which has an enormous cost -- but we're not actually paying for the Medicaid expansion," Sen. Paul said. "We're borrowing the money from China. That weakens the country if we're just borrowing more money."

Paul outlined his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act to a group of small businessmen in Louisville Wednesday morning. Paul's plan would do away with required insurance, give tax credits for health savings accounts, and expand group health plans.

He says it's designed to drive down the cost of insurance.

"I think everybody has the same goal -- Republican or Democrat, we have the same goal," Sen. Paul said. "We want more people to have insurance, but at a reduced cost."

Paul believes Congress will take some action on the Affordable Care Act in the next month.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.