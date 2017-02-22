All new productions coming for 2017-18 Broadway in Louisville season

The University of Louisville baseball team's struggles in the ACC Tournament continued Friday, with a 6-2 loss to Florida State. They'll await their NCAA Tournament draw on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Theater lovers are in for a season of show stoppers from PNC Broadway in Louisville from the razzle-dazzle of "Chicago" to the kid band in the "School of Rock!"

The story behind the creation of Peter Pan is told in "Finding Neverland" to start the 2017-18 season. And the series offers the first holiday show in years with "How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical."

"Waitress" brings a tale of empowerment and pie-baking to the stage before the series wraps up with two mega hits. "Rent: 20th Anniversary Tour" with its spectacular score tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams and find love.

And PNC Broadway in Louisville wraps up with one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, "Les Misérables." Songs like "I Dreamed A Dream" and "On My Own" help tell the story of broken dreams, unrequited love, sacrifice and redemption. It's billed as the world's most popular musical, after breaking box office records over the past 32 years.

2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Louisville season:

Finding Neverland October 24-29, 2017

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical November 28-December 3, 2017

Chicago January 23-28, 2018

School of Rock March 13-18, 2018

Waitress June 26-July 1, 2018

Season options:

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour February 16-17, 2018

Les Misérables April 10-15, 2018

Season tickets for the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season will go on sale Thursday, February 23 at 9 a.m. with three ways to purchase:

Select your seats in person at the PNC Broadway in Louisville Box Office at 620 W Main St., Ste 100, Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinLouisville.com. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Season Ticket Hotline at 502-561-1003. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00am-5:00 p.m. Prices for the five-show season ticket package range between $165 and $650 depending on seat location.

Performances:

PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 p.m. (All times are subject to change).

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.

2017-2018 Season Show Descriptions:

Finding Neverland

October 24-29, 2017

Based on the Academy Award winning film, "Finding Neverland" tells the story behind Peter Pan, one of the world's most beloved characters. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. With a little pixie dust and a dash of faith, Barrie writes a play based on the boys' make-believe adventures. He finally takes the leap to leave his world behind for Neverland, where the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

November 28-December 3, 2017

Everyone knows the songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and the Whos down in Whoville singing"Welcome Christmas." But for this retelling of the story, Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. The sets and costumes are inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help remind everyone of the true meaning of the holiday season.

Chicago

January 23-28, 2018

The original razzle-dazzle smash hit "Chicago" is the longest running American musical in Broadway history. It's a universal story of fame, fortune and "all that jazz." It's one show-stopping song after another with some of the most spectacular dancing you've ever seen

School of Rock

March 13-18, 2018

"School of Rock" makes everyone want to be a rock star. The musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. The Andrew Lloyd Webber score includes all the original songs from the movie played by the musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing instruments live on stage.

Waitress

June 26-July 1, 2018

Empowerment and pie baking are the theme behind "Waitress." It tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking

contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. "Waitress" is an uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

2017-2018 Season Option:

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour

February 16-17, 2018

It's s rock musical that re-imagines Puccini's La Bohème. "Rent" follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

Les Misérables

April 10-15, 2018

"Les Miz" is a breathtaking new production of 19th-century France. "Les Misérables" tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

