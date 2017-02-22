Harlan County mom arrested after baby allegedly found in street - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Harlan County mom arrested after baby allegedly found in street

Megan Helton (Source: Harlan County Detention Center) Megan Helton (Source: Harlan County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Harlan County, Kentucky, mother was arrested Tuesday afternoon after her baby was found in the street.

According to an arrest report, it happened on N. Main Street in Evarts, Kentucky.

Police say someone from the fire department called to say a baby was found in the street -- and the child's mother, 28-year-old Megan Helton, was unconscious in a nearby car.

When officers arrived, they say they found Helton by the car, "under the influence of an unidentified substance."

The baby was being held by a bystander, who had gotten the child out of the street before she got hit.

Helton was arrested and charged with abusing or neglecting a child, public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor. She is currently being held in the Harlan County Detention Center.

