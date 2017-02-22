'Hamilton' coming to Louisville for Broadway in Louisville 2018- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Hamilton' coming to Louisville for Broadway in Louisville 2018-19 season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The national tour of "Hamilton" will be part of the 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Louisville season at the Kentucky Center. 

The best way to guarantee tickets to the hottest show on Broadway is to purchase a season subscription for the 2017-18 season. Subscribers who renew for the 2018-19 season will be able to guarantee their tickets before they become available to the general public. Information regarding Hamilton dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

PNC Broadway in Louisville tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale. 

2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Louisville season: 

Finding Neverland October 24-29, 2017
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical November 28-December 3, 2017
Chicago January 23-28, 2018
School of Rock March 13-18, 2018
Waitress June 26-July 1, 2018

Season options: 

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour February 16-17, 2018
Les Misérables April 10-15, 2018

Season tickets for the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season will go on sale Thursday, February 23 with three ways to purchase:

1. Select your seats in person at the PNC Broadway in Louisville Box Office at 620 W Main Street, Ste 100, Monday - Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm
2. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinLouisville.com.
3. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Louisville Season Ticket Hotline at 502-561-1003. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm.

Prices for the five-show season ticket package range between $165 and $650 depending on seat location.

Related stories: 

All new productions coming for 2017-18 Broadway in Louisville season

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.