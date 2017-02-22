Owen County shooting suspect arrested in New Mexico

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Owen County man wanted by Kentucky State Police has been arrested in New Mexico.

Police began looking for 23-year-old Derrick Thomas from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on Feb. 17 after he allegedly got into an argument with 54-year-old James Neal at Neal's home.

During the fight, police say Thomas shot Neal in the hand and the leg, then shot 25-year-old Amber Neal in the arm. He left with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Neal, and their two children, ages 1 and 3.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas was arrested in Gallup, New Mexico around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Neal and the children were with him, and are safe, although police say Neal is being held on charges unrelated to the shooting.

