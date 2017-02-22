Ky. lawmakers making moves to help with KFC Yum! Center's financ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. lawmakers making moves to help with KFC Yum! Center's finances

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are taking steps to help with finances at the KFC Yum! Center.

The House Budget Committee approved extending the life of the arena's tax increment financing district.

The plan would allow tax revenue from businesses near the arena to be used to pay for construction debt for up to 45 years. That's more than double the time frame in the current agreement.

Revenue from the TIF district has been much lower than anticipated.

The city has had to contribute much more than expected to help pay off debt. Officials are also trying to get the University of Louisville to contribute more than it agreed to.

The Arena Authority has warned that if something isn't done, it could default on its loan as soon as 2020.



