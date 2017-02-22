Audit reveals mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Audit reveals mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eight-month audit of the Kentucky Horse Park has revealed that the park was mismanaged.

State Auditor Mike Harmon says the audit focused on park activity between June 2013 and July 2016.

The audit found eight key issues ranging from billing mistakes to mishandling documents and even potential conflicts of interest.

Kentucky Hose Park officials say they will continue to put policies in place that are lawful.

They hope the policies will benefit not only visitors, but also the state of Kentucky.

Click here to read the full audit.

