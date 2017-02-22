Demi Moore joins the cast of 'Empire' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Demi Moore joins the cast of 'Empire'

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

(CNN) -- Demi Moore is returning to TV for the first time in more than a decade.

The actress is joining the cast of Fox's hit show "Empire."

Moore will make her debut in the Season 3 finale, playing a "take-charge nurse with a mysterious past," Fox says.

    But that won't be the last viewers see of her. She's expected to have a recurring role in Season 4.

    At least one face on set will be familiar to Moore: Her daughter Rumer Willis has been cast on the show, along with Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Nia Long.

    Moore has spent most of her career in film, including starring roles in "Ghost," "G.I. Jane" and "A Few Good Men." She hasn't worked much in TV. Moore starred on "General Hospital" in the early '80s and made few TV appearances after that, her last on "Will & Grace" in 2003.

    "Empire" returns March 22.

    Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

    Powered by Frankly
    WDRB NEWS
    Home
    Kentucky News
    Indiana News
    National News
    Entertainment
    Weather
    WDRB Traffic
    Business
    Sports
    WDRB in the Morning
    Keith Kaiser Out and About
    News Team
    WDRB-TV
    Point of View
    Sales Team
    Programming Information
    Gas Prices
    Contests
    Events
    WDRB Jobs
    Facebook
    Partners
    Norton Healthcare
    WMYO-TV
    WBRT 1320 AM
    WBKI-TV
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.