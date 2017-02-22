LANE | Hoosiers Drop 5th In A Row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana raced out to an early 13-point advantage but lost nearly all of that lead by halftime and couldn't overcome a huge disparity in free throws in a 96-90 overtime loss at Iowa. It was the Hoosiers fifth straight defeat and seventh in the last eight games as slim NCAA hopes continue to fade.

The Hoosiers led 17-4 after an early barrage of threes. Robert Johnson with 19 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. James Blackmon, Jr. had 18 on 4-of-11 threes. Thomas Bryant had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Josh Newkirk had 11 points for Indiana (15-13, 5-10).

Iowa (15-13, 7-8) was led by Peter Jok with 35 points, including 22-of-23 from the free throw line. The Hawkeyes finished 39-47 from the charity stripe. IU was 16-of-19.

"Don't waste your time asking me. Because the last thing I'm going to do is put myself in any situation for any fallback or any pushback. Not doing that," Indiana coach Tom Crean said to reporters regarding the free throw disparity.

IU has three games left in the regular season. They host Northwestern Saturday, then visit Purdue and Ohio State the following week.

