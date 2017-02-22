For second day in a row, protesters rally outside McConnell appe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

For second day in a row, protesters rally outside McConnell appearance in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The plan to repeal Obamacare is one reason some are not happy with Kentucky's senior senator, Mitch McConnell.

For the second day in a row, demonstrators picketed outside an appearance by McConnell. They say they don't like the Senate Majority Leader's support of President Donald Trump's policies and claim he is not responsive to his constituents.

During his speech to the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, McConnell acknowledged the protesters.

"Wherever they may be from, we welcome them," McConnell said. "I assume most of them are from Kentucky. Let me suggest to you what they're protesting. They're sorry they lost the election."

During his speech, McConnell said President Trump's agenda of cutting taxes and regulations will grow the economy and help Kentucky.

President Trump won all but two of Kentucky's counties in the election. Jefferson County was one of them.

Related Stories:

Protest and praise greet Sen. Mitch McConnell during speech in rural Kentucky

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.