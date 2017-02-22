JCPS fires bus driver for failing to report alleged sexual assau - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS fires bus driver for failing to report alleged sexual assault

Posted: Updated:
JCPS school bus (WDRB file photo) JCPS school bus (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has fired a bus driver after he failed to report an alleged sexual assault that took place on his bus last month.

According to personnel records obtained from JCPS, Joseph Gwynn was suspended after he failed to report the Jan. 19 incident, which lasted 20 minutes and was captured on surveillance video. The video shows one student without a shirt, and another student totally nude. Personnel files indicate that Gwynn told the student to put on clothes, but didn't report what happened to JCPS officials. 

That's a violation of JCPS transportation policy, so Gwynn -- who had been employed with JCPS since 2002 -- was suspended on Feb. 1, and was subsequently fired on Feb. 17. 

In January, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed that his department was investigating "an alleged sexual assault" but said he could not release any other details.

Sources tell WDRB that the students attend Kammerer Middle School and Ballard High School and that they were on a special-needs bus assigned to the district's Special Needs East Bus Compound, located at 10705 Blue Lick Road.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin confirmed that the bus involved "transports special-needs students" but that none of the students on the bus had aides or assistants assigned to them, as part of their Individualized Education Program, which is a written document developed for each public school child who is eligible for special education.

This is at least the second time this school year that there has been a sexual assault on a school bus. 

On Sept. 16, a Waller-Williams Environmental School student on a special needs school bus was sexually assaulted by another student. In that case, there were three adults on the bus -- the driver, a special needs transportation assistant and a school-based instructional assistant who was assigned to ride the bus that day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.