JCPS fires bus driver for failing to report alleged sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has fired a bus driver after he failed to report an alleged sexual assault that took place on his bus last month.

According to personnel records obtained from JCPS, Joseph Gwynn was suspended after he failed to report the Jan. 19 incident, which lasted 20 minutes and was captured on surveillance video. The video shows one student without a shirt, and another student totally nude. Personnel files indicate that Gwynn told the student to put on clothes, but didn't report what happened to JCPS officials.

That's a violation of JCPS transportation policy, so Gwynn -- who had been employed with JCPS since 2002 -- was suspended on Feb. 1, and was subsequently fired on Feb. 17.

In January, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed that his department was investigating "an alleged sexual assault" but said he could not release any other details.

Sources tell WDRB that the students attend Kammerer Middle School and Ballard High School and that they were on a special-needs bus assigned to the district's Special Needs East Bus Compound, located at 10705 Blue Lick Road.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin confirmed that the bus involved "transports special-needs students" but that none of the students on the bus had aides or assistants assigned to them, as part of their Individualized Education Program, which is a written document developed for each public school child who is eligible for special education.

This is at least the second time this school year that there has been a sexual assault on a school bus.

On Sept. 16, a Waller-Williams Environmental School student on a special needs school bus was sexually assaulted by another student. In that case, there were three adults on the bus -- the driver, a special needs transportation assistant and a school-based instructional assistant who was assigned to ride the bus that day.

