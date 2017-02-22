LANE | Kentucky Pulls Away From Missouri

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky used an 8-0 run in the second half to seize control and went on to a 72-62 victory at Missouri Tuesday night. Freshman Center Bam Adebayo stayed out of foul trouble and had 22 points and 15 rebounds, his first double-double since a December game with UCLA.

"If someone passes on him in the (NBA) draft this year, they should be fired, and the reason is he can guard five positions," Kentucky coach John Calipari said of Adebayo. "I couldn't be more proud of him. He's on a team where we've got some guards that like shooting the ball. He just keeps playing. He doesn't say much. It's on me to make sure we're throwing him the ball more."

Fellow Freshman Malik Monk (11 points) and De'Aaron Fox (13 points) were also both in double figures although they combined to shoot just 8-of-22 from the field. Missouri (7-20, 2-13) was led by Terrence Phillips with 22. Jordan Barnett had 13 off the bench.

The Wildcats scored 8 straight points after Missouri tied the game at 52. They took advantage of the Tigers foul trouble by going inside to Adebayo. UK outrebounded Missouri 26-12 in the second half and 44-31 overall.

"The only thing I told them after was `You know we're not where we need to be," Calipari said. "We've got to start getting better, and I also said we've got guys in the room who aren't playing confident enough."

Kentucky (23-5,13-2) has a first-place SEC showdown with Florida Saturday at 2:00 pm at Rupp Arena.

