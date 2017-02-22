Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore honors young girl for battle aga - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore honors young girl for battle against illness

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- A five-year-old girl who can't talk and is believed to be the only person with a rare health condition receives an award for bravery.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore honored Kaylee Drake on Wednesday during a visit to his office for the strength and bravery she shows every day.

WDRB first told you about Kaylee in October.

Her mom Amanda Drake says she has autism and a chromosome disorder that causes daily pain and requires constant medical attention.

"My hope is she's out of pain. No kid should be in pain 24/7. She hides it well, because she's dealt with it her whole life," said Amanda Drake.

Anyone who would like to help with Kaylee's medical expenses can donate to an account at First Harrison Bank on Allison Lane in Jeffersonville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

