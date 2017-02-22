History preserved as Old Stone Inn in Simpsonville set to reopen this spring

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Old Stone Inn was built in the early 1800s and is known for hosting famous names like President Andrew Jackson.

It was forced to clear the tables and close the kitchen last year because it was plagued with problems, according to the property owner, Al Purnell.

“People weren't satisfied, so it was the best thing to do,” he said.

“I'd like to see it stay open," said Flo Allen, who lives in Simpsonville. "We need all the nice places in Simpsonville we can get, especially restaurants."

Locals like Allen are getting their wish this spring.

Entrepreneur Christopher Kayrouz from JP Kayrouz Restaurant and Deli in St. Matthews is setting the tables again at the oldest stone house in Shelby County.

The inn is a place he used to visit as a child.

“It’s exciting to bring something back that's been prominent for so many years,” Kayrouz said.

Kayrouz will keep the Inn's name and some of the old southern favorites on the menu as a nod to tradition at the staple on Shelbyville Road.

“My plan is to have traditional and new,” Kayrouz said.

A garden in the back and a lounge near the bar will be new additions.

After a brief hiatus, Purnell thinks the historic inn is finally back on track.

“Chris has a lot of experience. He wants to get it right and we do too before it opens,” he said.

The Old Stone Inn will open in April. The plan right now is to stay open seven days a week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.