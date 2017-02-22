New autism support group in Oldham County aimed at helping young professionals

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.

According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

One man died as a result of the crash...

One man died as a result of the crash...

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Glen Jennings says a new kind of support group is needed in the autism community.

"Autism mainly affects people's social interactions," he said. "I wouldn't call it a disability, but I would say it's sort of like having a different dialect."

The 23-year-old wants to talk about autism. He's on the spectrum and learning to navigate a new job and life in the "real world."

"When you're in high school, you have a lot of people helping you communicate with people in daily life," he said.

But after graduation, Jennings said, that support and structure disappears.

"I wanted to help other people with autism succeed and grow and understand their potential, but there just weren't any opportunities around here," he said. "I said OK, I'm gonna do it myself."

Jennings is starting his own support group in Oldham County. The Kentucky Autism Training Center is working to help young adults in the workplace.

"Is work equipped for individuals with autism, and are individuals with autism equipped with the skills they need for work?" asked Larry Taylor, Executive Director of the group.

Researchers have developed programs to help employers support their autistic workers and point out the unique skills they bring.

"Many of those characteristics are strengths, and they bring those strengths to the workplace," Taylor said.

That's something Jennings knows firsthand.

"It's very, very possible to succeed, and I want people to realize that," he said. "I want people with autism to realize that they are no less than anyone else."

Jennings' group is called "Magnetic North." Its first meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Oldham Fire Department.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

