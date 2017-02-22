Bellarmine University hosts president-designate Dr. Susan Donovan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University hosted the school's president-designate Dr. Susan Donovan on the school's campus on Wednesday.

It was revealed Tuesday that Donovan will be Bellarmine University's fourth president.

"I stand proudly on the shoulders of Dr. Joseph McGowan and consider it a privilege to build upon that vision," Donovan said.



She comes from Maryland's Loyola University where she's been worked for the past 32 years.

Dr. Doris Tegart has served as the school's interim president, helping to lead the school after former president, Dr. Joseph McGowan, passed away last year.

Donovan says her two biggest goals are to continue his vision of moving forward and focus on the school's academic promise.

She will begin serving as president on July 1.

