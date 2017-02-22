Bellarmine University hosts president-designate Dr. Susan Donova - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bellarmine University hosts president-designate Dr. Susan Donovan

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University hosted the school's president-designate Dr. Susan Donovan on the school's campus on Wednesday.

It was revealed Tuesday that Donovan will be Bellarmine University's fourth president.

"I stand proudly on the shoulders of Dr. Joseph McGowan and consider it a privilege to build upon that vision," Donovan said.

She comes from Maryland's Loyola University where she's been worked for the past 32 years.

Dr. Doris Tegart has served as the school's interim president, helping to lead the school after former president, Dr. Joseph McGowan, passed away last year.

Donovan says her two biggest goals are to continue his vision of moving forward and focus on the school's academic promise.

She will begin serving as president on July 1.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.