Army dedicating $300 million nationwide to find better recruits

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

One man died as a result of the crash...

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Lucian DeWitt was ready to graduate from high school, he was pretty sure army training would be in his future.

"I sat down and talked with one of the recruiters, with one of my friends. He signed up, and I didn't sign up."

The future went a different way for DeWitt. He ended up at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

"I really got into the electrical field, and I'm pursuing a two-year degree," he said.

His story is only one of the many that army recruiters have heard before.

"We want to keep quality soldiers in, and quality is the educated soldier," said Capt. Jesse Alcock from the U.S. Army.

Instead, the army is getting applicants who aren't making the cut.

"They were failing the tests, failing to meet the minimum requirements," Alcock said. "They're not as educated on the benefits that we offer. For example, the college education benefits that we give them and the free healthcare."

So $300 million in bonuses and advertising will be used nationwide to get the right people on the front lines.

"I just take that as an opportunity to put quality soldiers in to protect our nation," Alcock said.

The hope is to recruit 6,000 more soldiers. That would be the biggest increase since the days of the draft.

Several years after graduation, DeWitt is satisfied with the choice he made, at least for now.

"I'm never going to rule (the army) out," he said.

But if this branch of the military is going to stay "army strong," it needs this to be a first choice and not a backup.

